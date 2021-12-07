Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to post sales of $1.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 354.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 7,990.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 15.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 39.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth $35,000. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOLO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,648,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $311.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.61. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

