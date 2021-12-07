Electrum Dark Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $8,484.72 and $99.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

