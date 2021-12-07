Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.1% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3,919.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.35. The stock had a trading volume of 33,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $146.48 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $232.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

