Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.60.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.