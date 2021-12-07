Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

