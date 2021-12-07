Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $114,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,941,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,376,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,745,000 after buying an additional 181,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after buying an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

