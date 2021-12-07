Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $219.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.08 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.