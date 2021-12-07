Elrond Hits Market Capitalization of $5.78 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $291.62 or 0.00574877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $5.78 billion and approximately $267.45 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.08 or 0.00185468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00061918 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007758 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,840,291 coins and its circulating supply is 19,836,936 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.