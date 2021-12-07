Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Embark Technology stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Embark Technology has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $10.30.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

