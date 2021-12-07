Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Embark Technology stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Embark Technology has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $10.30.
Embark Technology Company Profile
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.