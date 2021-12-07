Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Enbridge stock traded up C$0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching C$48.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,392,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597,336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.82. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$40.63 and a 1-year high of C$54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.73%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

