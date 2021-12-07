Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.603 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.50 million-$208.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.410 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.33.

NYSE DAVA traded up $5.08 on Tuesday, hitting $144.45. 2,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.05. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endava will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Endava stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

