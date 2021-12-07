Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Endesa from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Endesa alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95. Endesa has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.