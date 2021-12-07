Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $67,965.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

