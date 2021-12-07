Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GMVHF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

GMVHF stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28. Entain has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $34.79.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

