Entrada Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:TRDA) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Entrada Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TRDA) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 8th. Entrada Therapeutics had issued 9,075,000 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $181,500,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

TRDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

TRDA opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

