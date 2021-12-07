Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce $634.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $638.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $630.00 million. Envista posted sales of $732.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,642 shares of company stock worth $246,505 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Envista by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,293 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Envista by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.00. 1,591,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

