EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 86.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 69,615 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.04. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

