EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Ronald P. Vargo Sells 850 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $572.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $314.08 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

