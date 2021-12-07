Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Donaldson in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $57.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 88.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

