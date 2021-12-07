Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 631,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

