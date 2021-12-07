Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.40). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

GMBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $100.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

