Essex LLC Invests $347,000 in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Essex LLC bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter valued at about $232,000.

IYZ opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

