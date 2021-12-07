Essex LLC Invests $482,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $612.69 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

