Essex LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Essex LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $115.95. The firm has a market cap of $253.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $97.08.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

