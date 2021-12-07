Essex LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,866 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $168.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

