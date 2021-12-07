Essex LLC Takes $226,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $415.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

