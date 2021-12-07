Essex LLC Takes $786,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 94,043,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,902,000 after buying an additional 5,227,651 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,412 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,832,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,867,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,775,000 after acquiring an additional 739,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,278,000.

FNDE opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $33.54.

