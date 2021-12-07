Essex LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total transaction of $5,237,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,407,464. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $258.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 142.96, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.77.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

