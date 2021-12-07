Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches One Day Volume of $311.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $417,164.28 and approximately $311.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00040426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00210734 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

