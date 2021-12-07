Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.08 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,325. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day moving average is $139.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

