Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Domtar by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE UFS opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

