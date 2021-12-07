Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

