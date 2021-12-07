Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $274,000 Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after purchasing an additional 430,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NOW by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 348,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NOW by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NOW by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 62,002 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DNOW opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.94.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

