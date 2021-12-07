Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $567,000 Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realogy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after buying an additional 343,109 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Realogy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,556,000 after acquiring an additional 190,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Realogy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.