Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Bancorp by 34.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.71. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

