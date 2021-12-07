Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Bancorp by 34.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.71. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
TBBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
About Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
