Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,840 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $195.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.62.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

