Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,442,000 after buying an additional 77,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after buying an additional 223,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

