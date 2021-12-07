Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 311 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth about $858,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $108.86 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.57. The company has a market cap of $711.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

