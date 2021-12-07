Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in C3.ai by 102.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

AI stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.61. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $16,659,133.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 361,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,398,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock worth $58,843,327 over the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

