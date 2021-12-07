Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $386,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $119,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Logitech International by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Logitech International by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,902,000 after acquiring an additional 341,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Logitech International by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 147,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,785,232,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI stock opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $76.70 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.