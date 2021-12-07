Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $399,000 in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 888.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 121,477 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 89,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,822 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,385,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average is $128.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.02 and a 52-week high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

