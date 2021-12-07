Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,108 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 738.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,725,941. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.42.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $385.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $276.70 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

