Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Cormark

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Shares of Exco Technologies stock opened at C$9.70 on Friday. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$8.61 and a 1 year high of C$11.50. The stock has a market cap of C$380.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

