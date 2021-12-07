Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.85. 43,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.