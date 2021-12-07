Exeter Financial LLC Buys 216 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,420. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $152.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.27.
In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
