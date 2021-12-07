Exeter Financial LLC Buys 216 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,420. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $152.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.27.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

