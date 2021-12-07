Exeter Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.2% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.45. 136,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,270,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $247.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

