Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,002,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $121.80. The stock had a trading volume of 118,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,283. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $122.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.26 and a 200-day moving average of $113.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $215.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

