Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $165.48. The stock had a trading volume of 35,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,845. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.28 and a 200-day moving average of $151.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

