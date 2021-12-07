Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 32,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,844. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

