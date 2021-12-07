Exeter Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after buying an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,948,000 after buying an additional 258,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,061,000 after buying an additional 438,293 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.01. 24,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,105. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

